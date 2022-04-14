Man found with fake drugs in Blantyre

A 57-year-old man has been arrested at Kachere Township in Blantyre after being found in possession of fake and expired drugs which he was selling.

The police have identified the man as Daston Sandram.

Deputy publicist for Limbe Police station, Widson Nhlane, said the police received a tip-off that Sandram was selling drugs including Panadol, Cafemol and Indocid which had expired.

Sandram is also alleged to have been removing expiry dates on the drugs and other grocery items for resale.

Police added that the suspect was also found in possession of capsules which he allegedly packed with soil and maize flour and presented as drugs.

The drugs will be sent to the Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Board for analysis and the suspect will be charged with being found in possession of drugs without a license.

The police have since warned the public to refrain from buying medical drugs from uncertified dealers since it exposes them to many risks.

Sandram hails from the area of Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in Mulanje.