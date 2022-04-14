Govt warns against theft of donated items in government offices

Government has warned its officials to refrain from stealing donated items whenever an organization or any development partner makes a donation to any government department.

The warning came as Germany organization called DVV International donated Information Technology (IT) equipment to the Department of Community Development Centre for Literacy and Adult Education (NACLAE) under Ministry of Gender, Community and Social Welfare on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry Isaac Katopola said that the issue of theft is no longer news in the ministries. He then appealed to the extension staff who will use the gadgets to take care of them so that the gadgets should outlive their economic life and also to use them for the intended purpose.

Katopola added that the ICT equipment which are 4 desktop computers, 4 printers and 65 Tablets are aimed at piloting of the Adult Literacy and Education Management Information System (ALEMIS) in some districts in the country.

“The ALEMIS initiative will therefore go a long way in improving timely transmission and ensuring that credible data is available for improved programming in the Adult Literacy and Education sector.

“This equipment will be used in Mchinji, Lilongwe and Ntcheu districts to pilot the newly developed ALEMIS for monitoring and evaluation of the ALE sector and also in Mchinji and Nkhotakota districts to pilot an Integrated Adult Education approach to adult literacy and education delivery,” he explained.

He then commended DVV International for the partnership in the area of Adult Literacy and Education for some time and supporting the Department of Community Development specifically for the procurement of over 60,000 adult literacy Chuma ndi moyo primers which were distributed to the 9,633 National Adult Literacy Programme adult literacy classes, development of the first ever National Adult Literacy Policy which was approved by Cabinet in 2020 and currently the development of the National Adult Literacy and Education Strategy currently pending approval by the Ministry’s management.

On his part, DVV International Regional Director for Southern Africa David Harrington said they recognize that adult education is also multi-sectoral as it involves all sectors such as health, sanitation, agriculture, labour, there is no sector where adult learning is not happening.

Harrington added that adult education is usually under Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Number 4 – the education goal but is fundamental to the achievement of all of the SDGs.

“Adult education is far more than simply learning to read, write or do arithmetic. These are essential foundational building blocks which allow us to engage with all of the other areas of knowledge and skills that enable us to navigate through life and earn a living. Without them, we will struggle to get ahead in life, and personal, community and national development will remain elusive,” he explained.

He therefore said there is a need to continue to work together so that every Malawian are able to read and write so that they can access the knowledge and skills that will enable them to provide for themselves and their families, and to continue to develop throughout life no matter what their age.