AKA in Malawi for MUBAS social weekend

South African Hip Hop artist, AKA, has arrived in Malawi today ahead of the show at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

The musician, real Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, is expected to perform at MUBAS in Blantyre tomorrow alongside Malawian artist Gemini Major who is also based in South Africa. The two collaborated on the song Energy which was released in 2020.

Over the past weeks, Gemini Major has been in Malawi and he has been performing at various institutions of higher learning.

Other artists expected to perform at the MUBAS show include Charisma and Kell Kay.

The show has been organised by Nyasa Music Group and its Director James Makunje said they are excited that AKA is in the country. He added that people should expect the best.