Three die in Kasungu road accident

A rider and two pillion passengers have died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Scania Truck at Dwangwa primary school in Kasungu District.

Kasungu Police public Relations OfficerJoseph Kachikho has identified the deceased as Foster Phiri 21, Henry Magwalangwa, 20 and Mavuto Banda all from Traditional Authority Mpomwa in the district.

The accident occurred on the night of April 3, 2022.

The rider Phiri was riding from direction of Kasungu heading Mzimba with three pillion passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Dwangwa Primary School, Phiri was overtaking two cyclists who were heading the same direction and in the process he collided with a Scania track registration T800 CBU/940 BCR driven by Juma Suleiman Musoffe which was heading the opposite direction.

Following the impact, Phiri and pillion passenger Magwalangwa were pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital while the other passenger died while receiving treatment at the same hospital. The cyclist escaped with minor injuries.

Police in the district are advising road users to adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid occurrences of preventable road accidents.