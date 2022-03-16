Dorothy Shonga and Magalasi case: Figure involved increased to K186 million

Prosecutors say the figure involved in the money laundering and fraud case against former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Chief Executive Officer Collins Magalasi and businessperson Dorothy Shonga has been adjusted to K186 million from K107 million.

Shonga and Magalasi together with former Mera public relations officer Patrick Maulidi and procurement officer Bright Mbewe were arrested in 2020 on accusations that they influenced Mera Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award a contract worth K107 million to Vink Enterprise which is owned by Shonga.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni said the figure has increased due to evidence provided by 11 witnesses paraded in court during trial of the case.

“The evidence is coming out clearly that the figure is more than what was on the charge sheet. The figure now is coming to K186 million,” Kayuni told the local media.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe chief resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa has allowed the State to proceed to amend the charge sheet to reflect the new amount.

The four suspects would be required to take plea again on April 19 in line with the amended charge sheet.

Shonga’s company, Vink Enterprises, is alleged to have been dubiously awarded contracts to supply Mera strategic plan booklets as well as branded cloth and T-shirts. It is suspected that apart from the alleged breaches in procurement procedures, the contract sum was also inflated.