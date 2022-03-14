Tropical Cyclone Gombe: Death toll in Malawi hits five

By Emmanuel Chilemba

Five people, including three members of the same family, have died following heavy rains induced by Tropical Cyclone Gombe in parts of the Southern region.

According to a statement from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), the three family members are a 49-year-old woman, her 32-year-old daughter and their two-year old grandson. They were washed away when they were trying to cross a flooded Namathanje River in the area of traditional authority in Machinga district.

The other case is that of a 78-year-old man who has died after being hit by a collapsing wall in Paramount Kawinga’s area in the same district.

The statement further says another tragedy occurred in Mangochi district, where a man aged 28, in TA Chowe died after being swept away by running water as he was trying to cross a flooded Ringamasa River.

The Tropical Cyclone Gombe-induced heavy downpour which started on Saturday last week has also wreaked havoc in many parts of Southern Region district.

The Chikwawa-Nsanje road has been cut off at Bereu and Sekeni due to flooding making Nsanje district inaccessible by road.

In Phalombe district, a camp that was hosting people affected by Tropical Storm Ana has been affected by Cyclone Gombe-induced floods. A stretch along the Zomba-Phalombe Road has also been damaged.

“Preliminary report from Mulanje district council indicates that flash floods have affected most of the GVH Masalima in TA Njema which borders Mozambique. A Police post and Malawi Revenue Authority offices have been submerged. The report also advises road users to avoid using the Midima-Mulanje road as it might become impassable due to heavy downpour and instead use the Thyolo-Mulanje road,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, DODMA has deployed a search and rescue team comprising the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Red Cross Society in the affected areas to provide lifesaving interventions.