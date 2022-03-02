Former MBC boss Aubrey Sumbuleta arrested

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta has been arrested over alleged involvement in fraudulent procurement of vehicles.

James Kadadzera, National Police Spokesperson, has confirmed the arrest of Sumbuleta.

“He is implicated in a fraudulent procurement process of some company vehicles when he was heading the parastatal,” Kadadzera said in a statement.

He added that the suspect is currently being held at Blantyre Police Station and will appear in court within 48 hours of his arrest.

Sumbuleta served as MBC Director General between 2015 and January, 2021 when he was fired following accusations that he sexually abused female employees at the public broadcaster.

According to a Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report released in 2020, Sumbuleta sexually abused four women at the public broadcaster. The women have since been paid K49 million by MBC as compensation.

Sumbuleta was arrested in April last year and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual harassment and three counts of sexual abuse. He denies all of the charges.