Mzimba Police arrest lodge owner over attempted rape

Police in Mzimba district have arrested a lodge owner at Mzimba boma on allegations that he attempted to rape a 20-year-old girl.

Mzimba police officer in charge Stain Chaima confirmed the arrest saying the suspect identified as Chipililo Malunga on Saturday persuaded the girl and took her to his lodge.

“At the lodge, he is alleged to have attempted to rape the woman,” said Chaima.

The girl informed her parents about the incident and the parents reported the matter to Police. The law enforcers visited the lodge and rescued the girl.

Police also arrested Malunga and he will appear in court over attempted rape.