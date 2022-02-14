Ministry of Education launches teachers’ code of conduct

By Mercy Nsaliwa

The Ministry of Education has launched a code of conduct to regulate the professional conduct of primary and secondary schools teachers as well as tutors in teacher training colleges in the country.

Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, this morning presided over the launch of the Teachers’ Code of Conduct at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

NyaLonje said her Ministry will work closely with the Teachers’ Union of Malawi to ensure that this National Teachers’ Code of Conduct is used as a positive tool to promote professional behaviour amongst teachers and not as a means for exacting punitive sanctions on teachers.

“This National Teachers’ Code of Conduct is meant to be a composite of rules and norms of behaviour to create a safe, conducive and positive learning and work environment. Let me, therefore, request all managers to ensure that every teacher has access to this Code of Conduct and is aware of what is contained therein,” she said

She added that her ministry is working hard to ensure that teachers’ working conditions are improved.

“We are cognizant of the fact that without teachers, we cannot provide the quality education that Malawi wants. Without teachers, we cannot achieve Malawi 2063. Teachers are at the centre of all that we do in the education system. We need a professional and motivated workforce to ensure that our children are served well,” said NyaLonje.

The code of conduct is not an isolated entity as it complements existing education policies, laws, the Malawi Public Service Regulations (MPSR), the Teaching Service Regulations and other official regulations applicable to all members of the teaching profession and Civil Servants.

Before the launch, officials from the ministry and other stakeholders had a big walk from Capital Hill to BICC.

TUM Secretary General, Charles Kumchenga, Development Partners, Learners, Teachers and other stakeholders also attended the launch