Criminals hit Bishop’s residence in Chikwawa

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Armed robbers invaded the residence of Catholic Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese in the wee hours of today where they stole items worth over K1 million.

Chikwawa Police spokesperson, Dickson Matemba, said six unknown criminals stormed the premises and tied up the guards.

The thieves stole laptops and cellphones from the Bishop’s House and from Sisters of Selessian Mary Immaculate at the same premises.

Bisho Peter Musikuwa and other residents at the houses were left unhurt during the attack.

Police have since launched investigations in order to arrest the suspects.

Last month, police deployed officers to guard Catholic institutions for free following attacks at several institutions.