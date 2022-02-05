Boy 14, sent to reformatory centre over burglary, theft

The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday convicted a 14-year-old boy and ordered that he must be sent to Mpemba Reformatory Centre for committing house breaking and theft offences.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Sub lnspector Regina Chikungwa told the court that the convict has a criminal record and started stealing at the tender age of 8.

He stole from various people within Mangochi township to the extent that an angry mob wanted to demolish his father’s house.

Prosecutor Chikungwa added that, on December 11, 2021 the convict broke into a certain woman’s house after he dug a hole in front of the house and went away with assorted property including a Panasonic radio worth K100,000.

He was apprehended by members of the community who brought him to the police.

Appearing in court, the juvenile pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

In mitigation, the juvenile shocked the court when he said he had nothing to say but prosecutor Chikungwa reminded the court that the boy is a bad trait in the community and his behaviour cannot be tolerated hence prayed for a custodial penalty.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state.

He therefore ordered him to be sent to Mpemba Reformatory Centre until the board approves that he is changed.

He comes from Sadik Village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.