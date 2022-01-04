20 people killed in road accidents during New Year holiday

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says 20 people died in a total of 46 road accidents that occurred between midnight of December 31, 2021 and midnight of 3rd January, 2022.

Deputy National spokesperson at Malawi Police Inspector Felix Misomali has revealed this in a statement.

He added that most of the accidents involved pedestrians and pedal cyclists.

Misomali then stated that MPS continues to carry out traffic checks, day and night patrols and sensitization meetings on road safety nets to reduce road accidents in Malawi.

During the New Year holiday in 2021, that run from mid night of 31 December, 2020 to Midnight of 1 January 2021 (24 hours), a total of 42 road accidents with seven fatalities were recorded.

During the Christmas period from midnight of December 24 to midnight of December 27, 2021, ten people were killed in 43 accidents.