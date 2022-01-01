Adapt to the coach’s style or come back — fans tell Flames

Malawi football team, the Flames, have come under fire for complaining about the interim coach Marian Mario Marinica’s approach.

According to Malawians on social media, Flames’ players are used to being treated with kids’ gloves hence they should return home if they are not ready to fly the national colours at the forthcoming African Cup of Nations.

“Let them adapt to his style of play, if they can’t, let them come back,” said Henry Chakachadza

Emmanuel Phiri also commented, “The coach’s approach is good. Those who are not happy must come back.”

Paul Kamuyambeni also believes Marinica should maintain his approach if the team is to perform well at the continental tournament.

Some Flames players are complaining about Marinica’s attitude in training. According to the players, the Romanian tactician is subjecting them to harsh training. Furthermore, he uses vulgar words whenever they error.

In response to the matter, Mario has denied the accusations.

“Nothing true, so far no player, no technical panel has complained to me or to the captain or to FAM,” he said

Meanwhile, the Flames are camping in Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament. They played a strength testing match against Comoros Island yesterday which they won 2-1.

Malawi is in Group B of the 2022 AFCON alongside Senegal, Guinea, and Zimbabwe. The tournament will start on 9th January.