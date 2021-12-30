Warrant of arrest issued for Malawi Minister of Lands

Malawi Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa is accused of receiving K23 million and a Mercedes Benz in bribes in order to facilitate land deals.

A warrant of arrest dated 29 December shows that Msukwa committed the alleged crimes between May and August this year.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said this evening that it was looking for Msukwa who is also Member of Parliament for Karonga and was appointed as Minister last year.

“Investigations have so far established that in relation to the mentioned land matters, Hon Kezzie Msukwa on four occasions corruptly used his official powers contrary to section 25 (1) as read together with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act,” reads part of a ACB statement signed by Principal Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala.

Msukwa has since told the local media this evening that he is yet to be arrested and he is not on the run.

The ACB this morning also arrested Ashok Kumar Sreedharan Aka Ashok Nair on allegations that he engaged in some corrupt practices in some land related matters in Area 46, Lilongwe District and Chipoka in Salima District.

Meanwhile, the bureau is continuing its probe into the matter.