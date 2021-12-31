Devotion: Refuse poverty, be prosperous

Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the LORD is upon Me, Because He has anointed ME TO PREACH THE GOSPEL TO THE POOR; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives And recovery of sight to the blind, To set at liberty those who are oppressed.”

The opening verse tells us that the first group for the good news are the poor. The good news of a poor man is prosperity just as healing is good news to broken hearted and liberty is good to the captives and sight is good to blind.

Deuteronomy 15:4 “Moreover, there will be no poor person among you, for the LORD will surely bless you in the land that he is about to give you to possess.”

In this end time, there is great need to finance the Gospel. So the Lord is prospering His children, not for their sake only, but for the financing of the Kingdom.

2 Corinthians 8:9 “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that you through His poverty might become rich.”

Jesus already became poor so that we should be rich. No parent can love to suffer for his children and then see them suffering again. Jesus already suffered poverty, and His desire is to see everybody who received Him getting out of poverty.

3 John 1:2 “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.”

Poverty is not desirable and don’t ever glorify poverty. A poor church has no voice. Its shunned by many.

Proverbs 14:20 “The poor man is hated even by his own neighbor, But the rich has many friends.”

Proverbs 19:7 “All the brothers of the poor hate him; How much more do his friends go far from him! He may pursue them with words, yet they abandon him.”

Even wisdom of poor man is despised. Nobody listens to a poor wise man.

Ecclesiastes 9:16 “Then I said: “Wisdom is better than strength. Nevertheless, the poor man’s wisdom is despised, And his words are not heard”

Study the WORD OF GOD and learn principles on how you can become prosperous according to the Word of God.

CONFESSION

I refuse poverty and I believe that Jesus became poor for me to become rich. I am rich, so rich and I will always do the Word of God for my prosperity and success. In Jesus Name. Amen

