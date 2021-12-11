‘Surviving Anarchy’ launched in Malawi

Wilson Khembo’s book, Surviving Anarchy: History, Challenges and Prospects for Regional Integration in Southern Africa, has been launched in Malawi.

The launch took place on Thursday at Ufulu Gardens in Lilongwe.

Surviving Anarchy is a book that deals with regional integration in Southern Africa and its implications for economic and political governance.

The book stresses challenges that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) face and provides strategies to address these barriers to economic development.

Author, Khembo, who is a former Malawi Defence Force Lieutenant, said the book provides a perspective on where SADC is getting wrong and where it is getting it right.

“I am trying to say that things are not right and we can get it right but it is up to the leadership to appreciate the challenges that we are facing and then try to drive us forward,” said Lipenga.

Writer and former Cabinet Minister Ken Lipenga who was critiquing the book as it was being written, described the book as well written and well researched. He added the arguments in the book are well presented.

“I am proud of Wilson because he is the first Malawian to approach the subject [of regional integration in SADC] with a number of perspectives such as economic and security perspectives. For such an important subject to be analysed by one of our own, it is something to be proud of,” said Lipenga.

He expressed hope that people in positions of influence such as politicians will read the book so that its contents can inform decision-making and policy formulation.

“SADC is nothing unless it makes changes in the lives of people and that is what Wilson in the book is talking about. He is making recommendations that changes should be made so that we can see economic transformation,” said Lipenga.

During the launch, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara made an offer for 10 copies, Parliamentarian Noel Lipipa purchased 40 copies which he said he will distribute to universities while the Malawi Defence Force also offered to purchase 20 copies for its library.

Khembo, the author of the book, is a Malawian based in the United Kingdom and has a consultancy firm that provides services on security and political risk.