Bicco Opticals fail to defend U-20 title

Bicco Opticals have failed to defend the FCB Under 20 title after losing all their two games at this year’s regional finals played on Saturday in Karonga.

Bicco Opticals formerly known as Sanwecka lost by a single goal to nil to hosts Iponga FC before winding up with a 2-1 loss to Nkhatabay representative White Tigers.

The loss means Bicco have failed to defend both Regional and National Under 20 FCB titles.

Bicco Opticals’ two season unbeaten run ended on October 2 following a 2-1 loss to Platinum in FCB Under 20 at District level.

Bicco were unstoppable in the previous season as they won FCB Under 20 at District, Regional and National level.