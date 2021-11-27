Heavy rain hits Mzuzu, houses flooded

Heavy rain hit Mzuzu last night, flooding several houses and leaving families homeless.

In Ching’ambo location, some houses are still surrounded by water and occupants can’t access them.

Mateyu Nthawi, a Ching’ambo dweller who is also one of the people living homeless, asked Government to help them since they don’t have anything as their property has been destroyed by rains.

“It was around 1 in the morning while sleeping when we realized that we are surrounded by water. I woke up and woke my family to run for safety. I am asking Government to help us as our food and property has been destroyed by rain water,” he said.

Mzuzu City Council disaster department could not immediately comment on the issue.

This is not the first time for houses in Masasa, and part of Mchengautuwa to be damaged following heavy rain.

The meteorological department warned earlier this week that the country will receive heavy rain.