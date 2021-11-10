MERA promotes gas use

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has touted Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a safe and easy to use source of energy and has assured Malawians that gas will be available in the country for those people willing to engage in gas business and usage.

LPG is fuel commonly used for cooking and heating. It is normally packaged and transported in cylinders of varying sizes such as 6kg, 9kg, 14kg, 19kg and 45kg.

On Tuesday, MERA organised a Gas sensitization meeting at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Fitina Khonje who is the public relations manager for MERA said the organisation is committed to encouraging Malawians to participate in the use of gas in their households.

Khonje therefore said the meeting was used as a platform where people can learn more about Gas usage in a safe and effective manner and also to provide a business opportunity to people so that there should be as many distribution points of Gas as possible.

She added by clearing the misconceptions that some people have about Gas saying this is very easy and safe, hence encouraged many Malawians to participate in gas business in order to promote and increase its usage.

One of the participants Lennox Chinangwa who is an entrepreneur said he thought it wise to attend the training so that he can learn more about Gas business since he has been looking for this opportunity but had no idea on how to start.

Chinangwa said he is ready to start the business and encourage others to do the same