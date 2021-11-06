Cases of missing persons: Police conducting investigations

Malawi Police are conducting thorough investigations into cases of missing persons amid concerns over lapse of security after a young man who went missing in Zomba was found in a container in Tanzania.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Police want to establish the truth in order to end speculation which only creates panic and fear.

“Police is also encouraging Malawians to report first to police before posting on social media any missing person(s) incidents as procedures rightly demand,” said Kadadzera.

During the week, four cases of missing person were reported on social media.

One involved Tiyamike Donda who went missing at Area 25 in Lilongwe. She was found on Friday in Blantyre hours after she was reported missing. Kadadzera said police officers will get the whole story from her to ascertain whether her case should be treated as that of a missing person.

Another incident involved Peter Konzani who went missing in Mzuzu after boarding public transport. Police say he was drunk and caused trouble in the vehicle he was in hence was kicked out. He was found at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

A third case was about a young girl who did not get home after leaving school. It was established that she was at a friend’s house at the time she was feared missing.

The case that has raised concerns over porous roadblocks and borders involved Emmanuel Chibwana, 19. He was abducted from Zomba on Monday and take to Tanzania. Chibwana was found in a container in Tanzania on Friday.