Chinese national sentenced to 14 years in prison

Chinese national Lin Yun Hua, 46, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail over illegal possession of rhino horns and money laundering.

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has delivered the sentence today, after the Chinese national was convicted in June this year.

Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana said the offences committed are serious in nature.

Msekandiana sentenced Lin to 14 years for the first count, another 14 years for money laundering and 6 years for the third offence of possessing government trophy. The sentences will run concurrently.

Private prosecutor, Andy Kaonga, has since welcomed the sentence arguing that it is a positive step in the protection of wildlife.

He added that after serving his sentence, Lin will be deported to his home country, China

Representing the Director of Public Prosecution DPP, Senior State Advocate Liness Chikankheni said the sentencing is a wakeup call to all would be offenders.

Lin was arrested in 2019 in Lilongwe after his driver was caught with a Pangolin in his vehicle and the driver revealed that the owner of the Pangolin was Lin.

At Lin’s house, Police also found pieces of Rhino Horns.

Lin’s wife, Zhang, their daughter Lin Hui Xin and other relatives of Lin are also serving sentences related to wildlife crimes in Malawi.