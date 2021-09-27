Wasanduka Van Damme, Mwendo Ngati Rambo: Onesimus kicks Mr Nobody

Musician Onesimus took off his gospel robe as he kicked a patron during his live performance at Lilongwe Golf Club Sunday evening.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the singer kicking a fun seeker when he was performing his latest song labelled Mr Nobody.

The artist`s behaviour has drawn public criticism. People believe such behaviour is not fit for someone who preaches the gospel.

“This is not on. His deeds should match his spiritual status,” commented Peter Gayesi

Martin Soko also commented, “Very bad behaviour by the singer, he should have let his guards to deal with the fan.”

Others have said the fan was in the wrong for holding the performer`s leg in the middle of the performance.

“Why was he grabbing, Onesimus` leg during the performance. If I were Onesimus I could have done the same to free myself,” said Jordan Tambe

Onesimus is yet to comment on the matter.