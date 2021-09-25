Thom Mpinganjira spends night in hospital

The convicted and corrupt business mogul, Thom Mpinganjira, spent a night at KCH as he awaits trial with people on social media calling it a tactic for a suspended sentence.

Mpinganjira, founder of FDH Bank, attempted to bribe judges presiding over 2019 elections case.

He resigned as Chief Executive Officer from FDH following his arrest but was replaced by his son.

He never made public his sickness before his conviction but after he was found guilty, his lawyers told the court that the 60-year-old has had bad health since he contacted Covid-19.

The lawyers asked the court to hand Mpinganjira a suspended sentence for a case which prosecutors say attracts 12 years in prison.

Now people on social media are describing the illness as a tactic for a suspended sentence.

“Why people only get sick when they are arrested? What does the law say about this? To get away with the case?……political sick! There are real sick people in prisons but have no chance to be pardoned or to be given good medical care .Let us understand that life is the same rich or poor it’s only one life and so let justice flow like rain water from the mountain,” said one person.

“Deliberate moves to influence the suspended sentence. Money talks indeed….but sometimes it doesn’t talk in your favor,” chipped in another.