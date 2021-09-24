Tributes pour in for Flo Dee

Malawians are mourning the death of female musician Flo Dee who died on Thursday in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

Reports indicate that she passed on after a short illness.

Both celebrities and ordinary Malawians have described her death as a huge loss to the music industry.

Afro star Bucci has said the loss is heart-breaking. He wrote, “Rest in peace Flo Dee, this is so heart-breaking.”

Musician cum producer Yesaya Nkhwazi has described the late artist as a lovely person. He said: “She was such a lovely person and artist. My condolences to her family and friends.”

“Shocking and unbelievable. Rest in peace Flo Dee, may you have infinite happiness in the afterlife and may the family have immense strength to cope with this unparalleled loss,” said Ken B Wazakena.

Born Florida Chinyumba, she got into the limelight seven years ago with a song entitled Mphete which features Bucci.