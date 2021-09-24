Former loans board CEO Chisoni dies

Chris Chisoni, former Chief Executive Officer of Higher Education Students’ Grants and Loans Board, has died.

Chisoni who also previously worked as Executive Director of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has died this morning.

His younger brother Felix has told the local media that Chisoni has died after a short complaining of feeling unwell.

“He just complained of not feeling well this morning, still he was able to drop his kids to school. It was on his return that the situation worsened and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Felix.

Chisoni left the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board last month after its board found that his contract was renewed in an irregular manner. He joined the Loans Board in 2015

Before his time at the Loans Board, Chisoni led the CCJP, the social justice and advocacy arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), where he provided commentary to the media on various issues including governance, human rights and economy.