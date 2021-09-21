Fake nurse fined K90,000

A 22-year-old woman who posed as a nurse and obtained money from staff at a health centre in Lilongwe has been ordered to pay a K90,000 fine.

The Mkukula First Grade Magistrates Court also sentenced the convict to three years imprisonment suspended to 18 months for the charge of personating a public officer.

Kanengo Police publicist, Esther Mkwanda, said the convict, Botha, on Monday, September 20, 2021, was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretence and personating to be a public officer (nurse).

The court heard through State Prosecutor, Inspector Jolly Kamazilu, that Botha committed the crime on September 7 this year at Area 25 Health Centre.

Police said Botha was seen hanging around the facility in nursing attire and borrowed money from some staff by false pretence.

Kanengo Police publicist said Botha was caught after some days when some members of staff at the facility realised she was not one of them.

Botha pleaded guilty as charged, and she asked the court to forgive her.

In his determination, First Grade Magistrate Thom Midiasi said Botha actions could put the lives of patients at risk fortunately she did not render any service at the facility.

She then ordered Botha to pay the fine saying part of the money will be used to compensate the victims whose money was stolen.

The magistrate also sentenced Botha to three years imprisonment for the second count but suspended to 18 months.

Botha is from Mudyanaye Village, Traditional Authority Chiseka in Lilongwe District.