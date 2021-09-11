Ten-man Bullets take down Amazulu

Malawian top league outfit Bullets FC opened their CAF Champions League campaign on a positive note with victory away to South Africa’s Amazulu.

Veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya put the people’s team in the lead, in the 24th minute.

But the middle of defending the slender lead, things got bad in the 40th minute when defender Yamikani Fodya was given a red card following a second bookable offence.

The red card forced the Blantyre based side to employ a defensive approach. The emergency style of play proved fruitful as they managed to defend the goal.

In a post-match interview, Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa said they did not play their game because the situation fuelled change of a game plan.

“We were losing the ball to opponents cheaply yes because we were trying to use another plan. It’s very unfortunate that today we didn’t play our game,” said Pasuwa

His counterpart Benni McCarthy blasted his charges for failing to score. He said, “There are no positives I can take from this game. We created over 20 chances but missed them all.”

McCarthy also said he anticipates a difficult game in the second leg.

The two sides will battle it out in the second leg at Bingu International Stadium in the capital Lilongwe. A draw will be enough for the red army to proceed to the next round.

Amazulu boast of a defensive scare which is led by Flames captain Limbikani Mzava. Therefore, a win for either side will make at least a Malawian smile.