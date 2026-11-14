Your degree must change lives, MAGU tells graduates

The Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) has challenged its 943 graduates to go beyond earning academic qualifications and use their knowledge and skills to transform lives in their communities.



The challenge was made by university Chancellor Benito Chisamba during the institution’s 14th congregation ceremony held today at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.



Chisamba said the graduates had an important responsibility to translate their academic achievements into meaningful contributions to society, urging them to remain committed to excellence wherever their careers take them.



“Pursue excellence and be committed to it. Wherever you go, remember that you are empowered to transform communities through enterprise, knowledge, faith and integrity,” Chisamba said.



He further challenged the graduates to embrace innovation and become agents of transformation in their respective communities, emphasising the importance of putting their acquired knowledge into practice.



The graduating class comprises 548 males and 395 females, bringing the total number of graduates at the ceremony to 943.



Chisamba also congratulated the graduates for overcoming various academic challenges and remaining committed to completing their studies, describing their graduation as an important milestone as they prepare to contribute to society.