78% have diabetes without knowing it

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has raised concern over the high number of undiagnosed diabetes cases in Malawi, warning that thousands of people have the disease without knowing it.



According to the 2025 International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, an estimated 540,100 adults aged between 20 and 79 are living with diabetes in Malawi, representing 5.5 per cent of the adult population, with 78.7 per cent of the cases remaining undiagnosed.



Advertisements Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation Charles Chilambula said this on Saturday during the commemoration of World Diabetes Day at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, where he called for stronger efforts to promote prevention, early diagnosis and access to treatment.



Speaking on behalf of Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi, Chilambula said many Malawians only seek medical attention after developing serious complications because they do not know they have diabetes. “More concerning is that approximately 78.7 per cent of these cases are estimated to remain undiagnosed,” he said.



He said the government is committed to strengthening prevention, improving early diagnosis, decentralising quality care and ensuring that people living with diabetes have continued access to treatment. He also urged government ministries, departments and other institutions to include health considerations in their policies and programmes.



Advertisements Kamuzu Central Hospital Director General Dr Amos Msekandiana and Director of Curative and Medical Rehabilitation Services Dr Frank Sinyiza echoed the call for increased public awareness, urging Malawians to take proactive steps towards preventing, detecting and managing diabetes.



This year’s World Diabetes Day was commemorated under the theme “Early Action on Diabetes”, highlighting the importance of timely screening and treatment in preventing complications. The activities started with a solidarity walk from Game Stores to Kamuzu Central Hospital, with Chilambula joining other stakeholders in raising awareness about the disease.