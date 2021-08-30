ACB dates Zangazanga Chikhosi

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi over the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) fuel deal.

According to reports, Chikhosi will be interviewed by the ACB this week. However, there are also reports that some ministers and State House officials want the bureau to give them time before interviewing senior government officials over corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, one of President Lazarus Chakwera’s aides fired over corruption related offences has threatened to reveal names of people he was working with.

“He says he is not going down alone,” a whistleblower said.

Earlier this month, Chakwera fired Energy Minister Newton Kambala and Presidential advisor on strategy Chris Chaima Banda after they were arrested over the NOCMA fuel scandal.

The two, together with politician Chakufwa Chihana are accused of attempting to influence the award of fuel supply contracts at the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

According to the ACB, investigation established that Kambala attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts of 2020/2021 fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies.

It was also established that Chihana and Chaima Banda aided and abetted Kambala when he attempted to influence the award of the contract to supply 40000 metric tons of fuel to a company known as Finergy.