2.6 million Malawians face hunger

Government has announced food and cash assistance for 2.6 million Malawians struggling with food shortages as the country enters the 2026/2027 lean season.



The beneficiaries will receive maize and cash payments of K60,000 under the National Lean Season Food Assistance Programme, according to Commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Wilson Moleni.



Advertisements Moleni said some households would receive assistance for four months, while others would benefit for three months depending on their circumstances.



He was speaking at Thondwe in Zomba District during the launch of the programme, which aims to cushion vulnerable households against hunger.



Moleni said Government had projected about K150 billion for the programme but still needed K14 billion to meet the estimated funding requirement. He commended the African Development Bank for supporting the food assistance initiative.



Advertisements “Government will support 2.6 million people affected by hunger in this country,” said Moleni.



He assured affected households that Government would continue mobilising resources to ensure they receive assistance.



Meanwhile, African Development Bank Senior Agriculture Economist in Malawi, Doreen Kumwenda, urged beneficiaries not to sell the maize but use it to feed their families. She also encouraged households to explore other livelihood opportunities instead of depending entirely on food assistance.



Advertisements One of the beneficiaries, Amid Gusto, thanked Government for the support, saying it had arrived at a time when his family needed it most.