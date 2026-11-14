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Sports writers challenged to apply knowledge

Sports
Swam- Malawi24

Sports writers in Malawi have been challenged to turn the knowledge they acquire through professional training into practical action that can help improve sports development in the country.

The call was made during the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) Annual Indaba currently underway in Salima.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Member Grey Kazako Phiri made the appeal when he officially opened the gathering, urging journalists to uphold professionalism and avoid bias in their coverage of sports.

Grey Kazako Phiri 1- Malawi24
Kazako Phiri: let them apply knowledge

“As an association, we expect journalists to put learning into practice. This meeting is very refreshing, its importance cannot be overemphasized, and we encourage you to refrain from bias,” said Kazako Phiri.

Meanwhile, Football Legends Association of Malawi representative Susan Namangale said sports writers play an important role in building partnerships that can drive the growth of sports in the country.

Namangale encouraged journalists to extend their support to sports legends beyond their playing careers, saying her association was committed to working with SWAM.

The indaba also recognised four individuals for their contributions to Malawi’s sports fraternity.

Ivy Chinangwa, Fleetwood Haiya, Jimu Kaluwa and Garry Chirwa were honoured during the gathering.

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