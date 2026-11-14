ACB widens K36.7bn Greenbelt probe with asset seizure

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized a hydraulic excavator belonging to a construction company boss as it steps up efforts to recover assets suspected to be linked to the K36.7 billion Greenbelt Authority (GBA) scandal.



The equipment belongs to Kenneth Khonje, Managing Director of Einstein Construction Limited, one of the contractors implicated in the controversial irrigation projects.



Advertisements Local media reports indicate that the seizure was conducted under a court order after the Bureau suspected that the excavator could be proceeds of crime linked to the disputed contracts.



ACB Acting Director General Gabriel Chembezi confirmed the seizure to the local media, revealing that investigators had also taken possession of other assets and recovered money from suspects in the same case.

“I can confirm that we have seized an excavator from one of the suspects in the GBA matter, as it is suspected to constitute proceeds of crime. In fact, other assets have already been seized from other suspects. In addition, we have already made some monetary recoveries from some suspects in the same matter,” said Chembezi.



He declined to disclose further details, citing ongoing court proceedings.



Advertisements The latest seizure adds to a widening investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving billions of kwacha paid to contractors for the construction and rehabilitation of four major irrigation schemes.



The projects are Nthola-Ilora in Karonga, Lweya in Nkhata Bay, Mlambe in Mangochi and Nchalo in Chikwawa. They were intended to boost agricultural production through expanded irrigation farming.



In a statement issued on January 17, 2026, the ACB disclosed that its investigations had uncovered alleged payments amounting to K36.78 billion, significantly higher than the K28.93 billion initially cited in the complaint that triggered the probe.



Advertisements The Bureau alleged that the payments were made without the required performance bonds and involved falsified work certificates.



It further alleged that some of the money was withdrawn from banks and channelled towards political campaigns, while other amounts went to Greenbelt Authority employees. The allegations remain subject to determination by the courts.

The first phase of the investigation led to the arrest and prosecution of 11 people, including senior GBA officials and private contractors.



Those named included former chief executive officer Eric Dudley Chidzungu, Director of Irrigation Operations Dr Chisomo Kumbuyo, Director of Finance and Investments Linda Phiri and Khonje of Einstein Construction Limited.



The ACB subsequently confirmed that the 11 suspects had been charged with various offences under the Corrupt Practices Act and the Penal Code before being released on bail. The Bureau also announced plans to pursue civil asset forfeiture against properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.



The probe widened further on February 20, 2026, when the ACB announced the arrest of five more people over allegations of corruption, abuse of office and money laundering, bringing the number of suspects arrested in the wider investigation to 16 at the time.



The seizure of Khonje’s excavator signals that the Bureau is moving beyond prosecuting suspects to targeting assets it believes may have been acquired through the alleged abuse of public funds.