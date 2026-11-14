Kasungu protests hit setback

Kasungu District Council has asked organisers of planned demonstrations in the municipality to call off their march scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, saying police will not be available to provide security.



In a letter dated November 13, District Commissioner Dr Lawford Palani said police officers would be engaged in other operations at Illovo and Nkhotakota Game Reserve in Nkhotakota District, leaving them unable to provide adequate security for the demonstrations.



The group, known as Mzika Zokhudzidwa, plans to protest against fuel shortages, frequent power outages, unreliable water supply and other challenges affecting the country.



Palani also raised concerns over the route chosen by the organisers, saying it was too long and could encourage vandalism and disrupt learning in schools along the way.



The protesters plan to start their march at Ntchalachala, pass through the dam and Chayamba junction before proceeding to Kasungu town, where they intend to present a petition to the District Commissioner.



Meanwhile, group chairperson Francis Phoka said the organisers would identify another date for the demonstrations rather than abandon their plans. He also said they would write to government to present their grievances.