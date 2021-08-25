Village headman stabbed to death in Mzimba; murderer on the run

A village headman at Eswazini in Mzimba has been killed allegedly by a person identified as Makayiko Moyo who is currently on the run.

The village headman has been identified as Gift Mkandawire.

The victim, who was, until his killing, a village headman in Eswazini area, was found in a pool of his blood, having been stabled mercilessly all over his body.

In an interview, Joel Chipeta, an eyewitness, speculated that the two might have had a feud over some women in the area.

“It might be something misunderstandings that emanated from love triangles; of course, let’s just believe, for now, that the reasons are unknown,” he said.

As we went to press, the suspected assailant was at large as the police manhunt has been launched to net him to book.

Officers at Eswazini police unit confirmed the tragedy, saying they’ve launched an investigation on the matter.

The deceased hailed from Eswazini, traditional authority Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba while the suspected murderer, hail from Mphofwa, same traditional authority and district.