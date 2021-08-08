Airtel presents prize to Yabeba winner

Airtel Malawi on Friday presented a K1 million prize to a Kasungu based man who is one of the lucky winners in the Airtel Yabeba promotion.

Solomon Charles from Traditional Authority Kawamba in Kasungu was one of the four winners in Airtel Yabeba sixth draw.

Speaking to reporters, Charles expressed his delight at emerging as one of the winners in the promotion, saying he was not expecting to win.

“I will invest the money in my business and will also buy cattle,” said Charles who buys and resells groundnuts.

He noted that some people get suspicious when contacted by Airtel due to fear of fraudsters but he never doubted.

Airtel has conducted 11 draws so far in the Yabeba Promotion which will run up to 15th August. So far, K44 million has been given out to 44 winners and a 12th draw will be conducted next week. A lucky Airtel customer is also expected to get the grand prize of K5 million in the promotion.

Airtel Acting Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the promotion is going on so well as the company has seen new customers coming in and even those that have been with the company for a long time have also been participating.

“In December last year we had close to 5 million customers and we now have about 5.5 million customers on our network,” said Sande.

On fraud, she said Airtel only contacts customers using +265121. According to Sande, if customers get a call from a different number telling them about winning a promotion, the customer should know that the caller is not from Airtel.

She added that Airtel acts on reports of fraud by working with the police who investigate and prosecute suspects.