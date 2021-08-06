Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament starts today

The Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament is set to kick off today.

Speaking in an interview on the readiness of the organizers for the event, Publicity Secretary of the committee Chifundo Zingunde said on Thursday that preparations were at an advanced stage.

“We are almost done today, the technical committee was inspecting the courts and Rosedale courts have been ruled out of hosting the tournament, we are going to use Moyale and Katoto,” he said.

He added that a Tanzanian team which is taking part in the tournament will be in Mzuzu this morning.

To kickstart the tournament, a parade will be held this morning from Mzuzu Post Office through the Dual Carriageway to Katoto Volleyball Courts.

The organizers have also made arrangements for Covid-19 prevention protocols to be observed at all times during the tournament.

The Mzuzu International Volleyball will be held from 6 to 8 August 2021 with prize presentation set on the final day at Grand Palace Hotel.

Nine teams are expected to tussle in men’s category while seven teams will teams will contest in the ladies category.