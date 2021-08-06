FAM to appeal against CAF decision to ban Bingu National Stadium

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it will appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to ban Bingu National Stadium from hosting the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers slated for next month.

The CAF inspection team led by Kabelo Bosilong from South Africa inspected the Stadium on 2 August, 2021 as part of the facility’ assessment ahead of the qualifiers.

And soon after inspecting the facility, CAF informed FAM that the Stadium has failed to meet requirements set by Africa’s soccer governing body and that it will not be allowed to host any of the qualification matches due to the poor pitch which is not in a playable condition.

CAF further advised FAM to select a venue among the Stadiums approved by the body in the neighboring countries before 9 August, 2021.

However, the decision hasn’t gone well with the country’s soccer governing body which has decided to appeal against the ban.

“FAM is very disappointed with the news as it had high hopes of the facility passing the test considering the significant effort and resources that Malawi Government and FAM have put in to ensure the facility is the homologated.”

“It is in this regard that FAM has resolved to appeal against the CAF decision and will request for another assessment in the next 14 days,” reads part of the statement signed by General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

According to Gunda, the Stadium pitch will be ready for use for domestic and international fixtures by 21 August, 2021 following tremendous progress made hence FAM is requesting for another inspection day within the next 14 days.

“FAM believes that tremendous progress has been made on improving the pitch at the Stadium and that it will be ready for use for domestic and international fixtures by 21 August 2021. This was even shared with the inspector who had a firsthand experience of the work being done on the pitch. FAM will write CAF to arrange another inspection on 22 August 2021,” continued the statement.

According to FAM, Government has given an assurance that the works on the facility will be completed before the requested inspection date.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports, as owners of the facility, has given assurance that it is committed to ensuring that necessary resources are made available to complete the outstanding works on the pitch. It is our desire that the Bingu National Stadium should be approved so that it should host the forthcoming matches of the World Cup Qatar 2022 as a home ground for the Flames.”

“It is our sincere hope that CAF will reconsider its decision bearing in mind that most of the works have been completed and that the remaining portion will be easily resolved,” said the statement.

If CAF maintain its stand, Malawi is likely to play in Zambia or Mozambique for the qualifiers.

The Flames are in group D alongside Mozambique, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Meck Mwase’s men will begin their campaign away to Cameroon before hosting Mozambique at home.