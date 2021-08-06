NOCMA given go-ahead to award fuel supply contracts

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given National Oil Company of Malawi Limited (NOCMA) a go-ahead to award fuel supply contracts to successful bidders.

In a notice dated 6 August, ACB Director General Martha Chizuma has given NOCMA consent to deal.

“Take notice that you may proceed with procurement processes towards award of the contract under procurement number NOCMA/ICB/FUEL/2020/2021.

“The said procurement should follow the ex-tank method as per the existing High Court order,” reads part of the notice.

NOCMA in June announced intention to award contracts to companies including Lake oil Malawi Limited (65,000 Metric Tons of gasoil), Dalbit International (38,539 MT) and Camel Oil (34,414).

There were concerns that the procurement process was marred by corruption and that NOCMA selected expensive bidders and this will see taxpayers losing over K40 billion.