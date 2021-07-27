20,000 people vaccinated in Malawi since Monday

Ministry of Health has vaccinated 20,000 people across the country since the vaccination exercise resumed on Monday.

Information from the Ministry of Health shows that 5,405 people received the first dose while 14,594 got the second dose. A total of 448,408 AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been administered since the exercise began in March this year.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has since reminded people that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe as it has few side effects.

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered 743 new COVID-19 cases, 256 new recoveries and 27 new deaths over the past 24 hours. Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 49,752 cases including 1,540 deaths and 36,878 recoveries.

Chiponda said Malawi is still observing an increase in the number of COVID-19 new cases, admissions in the treatment units and deaths hence the need to act now to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

She said: “For this to be achieved, we need to identify by testing those that they have the disease, isolate them, provide appropriate care depending on the severity of the disease. The contacts of the confirmed cases have to be traced and tested as well to ascertain whether they have the disease or not. It is important that everyone of us promptly reports for testing whenever we experience COVID-19 symptoms.”