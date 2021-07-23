CDEDI challenges Chakwera to cancel UK trip

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to cancel his trip to the United Kingdom.

In a statement today, the organization’s Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said the President must cancel the UK trip or else Malawians will go and join him on the trip at airport.

According to Namiwa, Chakwera, who will travel with the First Lady Monica Chakwera, son in-law and executive assistant Sean Kampondeni and daughter Violet Chakwera, is allegedly going to be a Guest of Honour at a wedding of one of his family members in London.

Namiwa also expressed concern that some Malawians are busy clapping hands for such mediocrity when they should have been angry over issues such as nepotism, abuse of power and theft of public funds under Chakwera.

“CDEDI is dismayed to note that the citizenry, seems to be used to leaders who are callously tossing them around like objects, apparently taking advantage of their timid behaviour.

“CDEDI has arrived at this position, after observing the worrying lukewarm approach the masses have taken against growing executive impunity, arrogance, looting, plunder, abuse and outright theft of public funds, when most essential services are literally collapsing and the cost of living is increasingly going beyond reach of the majority.”