Woman dies after being hit by truck in Balaka

A woman identified as Agness Mariko, 44, died yesterday after being hit by a Scania truck at Mtimaoyera in Balaka.

The motor vehicle registration number CP 3846 was being driven by Innocent Nyirenda, 34, from the direction of Zalewa heading Chingeni.

Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Precious Makuta said the accident occurred at around 12:45 hours when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

According to Makuta, the truck swerved to the nearside dirty verge of the road and hit the pedestrian who was coming from the opposite direction. The vehicle then swerved again to the extreme off-side of the road and overturned.

Following the impact, the pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while the driver of the motor vehicle had a broken fracture on his right leg.

The deceased hailed from Phalula Village, Sub Traditional Authority Phalula in Balaka district.

Meanwhile, Police are advising road users to always comply with traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents.