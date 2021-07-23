Police, Road Traffic engage kabaza operators in Blantyre

Police in the South West region in conjunction with the Department of Road Traffic Directorate and Safety Services have intensified efforts towards motorcycle registration and license acquisition by kabaza operators.

This is according to Blantyre Police deputy publicist Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda, who said the tour took place on Thursday July 22, 2021 in Milare, going through Manase and it then ended in Chilomoni.

Speaking during the tour, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the region, Edward Chingaipe, commended the Ministry of Homeland Security for directing that all motorcycles which were impounded by Police should be returned to owners.

Chingaipe said this will give ample time and opportunity to the operators to adhere to registration and licensing requirements.

He then sensitized kabaza operators on dangers of operating during odd hours and he warned them that their lives could be at risk as criminals target them during that time.

“If you won’t lose your life then it is the motorcycle which is lost,” said Chingaipe.

Taking his turn, Moses from the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, elaborated on the motorcycle registration process and rider’s license acquisition process.

Moses then appealed to all clients to desist from engaging services of the middlemen (dobadoba) claiming this only hikes the total amount of money spent in the process.

On her part, Superintendent Rabecca Ndirande, who is the region’s Traffic Officer, emphasized on the need for the operators to observe road traffic rules and regulations.

She observed that some operators ride motorcycles without crash helmets, carry more than one pavilion passenger and do not adhere to directives given to them by traffic police officers.

The officers on tour also tackled issues of Corona Virus disease preventive measures, importance of police/community partnership and various security tips