Njaliwa deserves National team call-up – Analysts  

Sports Analysts in the country have urged Flames Coach Meke Mwase to consider giving a Flames call-up to Moyale Barracks striker Lloyd Njaliwa who has scored eight league goals so far this season.

This comes after Njaliwa score a brace to help his side Moyale Barracks beat Mzuzu Warriors 2–1 in the Tnm Super League at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The Mzuzu based sports analyst Chilimunthaka said it’s about time Mwase considered players based on performances not names.

“It’s my wish to see Lloyd Njaliwa playing in the National team, currently he is the best striker and if you watched past games, he is always on target. Mwase should consider such players because our National team is lacking strikers who can score goals. Let him consider players who are currently performing and not based on names,” said Chilimunthaka.

A Mzuzu Based Super League coach said Njaliwa is national team material and deserves another chance.

“I don’t know why Mwase is not giving him another chance to try his luck in the national team. I am sure he can perform and help the nation. He helped his side to win TN Stars game in FDH cup, he scored against Red Lions, and on Sunday he scored a brace that was very good and helped his side to won the game,” he said.

Njaliwa has become a reliable goal scorer for Moyale and he has 8 league goals as well as two FDH cup goals.

Moyale are on position 8 in the league and have 34 points.