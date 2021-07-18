I have everything – Gwamba   

Hip-hop artist Gwamba has said he has everything he needs in his life thus his heart is free from hatred.

The musician has said this in response to some people’s claims that he hates Tay Grin and Namadingo because he did not post their latest song on his Facebook page.

The Lilongwe based rapper posted latest music videos of some urban artists on Saturday; Tunduma by Provoice, Zachikondi by Dan Lu, Ndapeza Wina by Janta, and Jay Jay Cee’s I miss you.

The absence of Tay Grin’s Lalala which features Namadingo did not go well with some of his followers that they fired shots at him.

In a written response, the Better hit-maker said, “I have everything I need in my life. I don’t have space for hatred. I have my own blessings.”

The gospel artist went on to say that he promotes his friends.

“In music people have their own circles. So not posting someone doesn’t mean you hate them. I promote people who I chill with, simple. So, don’t bring unnecessary agendas here. Where is this energy when people don’t post my songs?”