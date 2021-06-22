Former minister Henry Mussa found with case to answer

Former Minister of Information Henry Mussa, who was arrested last year over theft of computers and generators, has been found with a case to answer.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has found Mussa and former Director of Information, Gideon Munthali, with a case to answer.

The two are expected to enter defence in the case which will resume on July 26 this year.

Mussa and Munthali served in their respective capacities during the Peter Mutharika administration. They were arrested in September last year, a few months after Mutharika lost power.

Police say the two stole 10 computers and three generators which were donated to the Ministry of Information. It is alleged that after the items were collected from the donor, they were diverted to Mussa’s house by Munthali.

The suspects are answering charges of theft by public servant and abuse of office.