Malawians mourn Kenneth Kaunda

Malawians have mourned the death former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda whose father hailed from Malawi.

Kaunda died yesterday at a hospital in Lusaka. The 97-year-old was president of Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

Former President Peter Mutharika said in a Facebook post that Kaunda is a hero who fought very hard for the liberation of his people and the entire Africa.

“He put Africa and his people first; a thing that all leaders must emulate,” said Mutharika.

Another former president of Malawi, Joyce Banda, said Africa has lost a true panafricanist and a distinguished son of Africa.

“President Kaunda was my Hero. I learned so much from him. Post Presidency we travelled to Aids conferences together as members of the Former Presidents Africa Committee on the Fight Against HIV/AIDS,” said Banda.

Some Malawians on social media talked about Kaunda’s Malawian roots.

“May his soul rest in peace. The son of Malawian soil has joined his ancestors,” said Chiwanda Ruth Brandina.

While Grant Chihana said: “Rest well, a Malawian son who served and led Zambia our own brothers to independence.”

Kenneth David Kaunda was born in the Zambian town of Chinsali, then part of Northern Rhodesia, on April 28, 1924. Both his parents were schoolteachers, his father was also a Presbyterian preacher who hailed from Malawi.