Chakwera pays tribute to former Zambian president Kaunda

President Lazarus Chakwera says Zambia’s former President Kenneth Kaunda was a great statesman who championed the spirit of togetherness.

Chakwera posted a condolence message on his Facebook page following Kaunda’s death.

Kaunda died yesterday aged 97 after an episode of sickness at the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

Chakwera said Kaunda’s life is intertwined with the history of Malawi’s independence from the time Kaunda, alongside Malawi’s first President Kamuzu Banda fought against colonialist.

“Through his passing we have lost a part of history, a renegade, a pan-Africanist, and a friend of our country who never tired in wishing us well through his counsel and goodwill.

“I therefore join all Heads of State and citizens of Africa and beyond in mourning the loss of this great statesman, who championed the spirit of togetherness, and represented the last of his generation of pioneer freedom fighters in Sub-Saharan Africa through his mantra “tiyende pamodzi ndi mtima umodzi”,” said Chakwera.

On his part, former President Peter Mutharika said, together with former First Lady Gertrude, he is saddened by the news of the demise of Dr. Kaunda.

“Kaunda is a hero who fought very hard for the liberation of his people and the entire Africa. He put Africa and his people first; a thing that all leaders must emulate.

“I join hands with Africa, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and my fellow Malawians as we condole the President of Zambia, the Kaunda family and the entire Zambia for their painful loss,” said Mutharika.

Kaunda was Zambia’s first president and he ruled the country from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, to 1991.