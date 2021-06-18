Two arrested for breaking into warehouse in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people for breaking into a warehouse at Chitipi and stealing cartons of food warmers and padlocks.

The suspects have been identified as Lapken Magombo, 39 and James Lawrence, 45.

According to Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho, the two broken into a warehouse at Chitipi between the night of 14-15 June 2021 and went away with 2 NS40 batteries, 30 cartons of digital scales, 20 containers of oil, 10 pieces of rice cookers, 40 cartons of padlocks and 20 cartons of food warmers.

Kachikho added that on Thursday, CID team on patrol got suspicious and intercepted the vehicle the two were traveling in. The officers found 36 cartons of food warmers and after interviewing the suspects they disclosed that they broke into a warehouse in Chitipi.

“The two will appear in court soon to answer a breaking into a building and committing a felony therein charge,” he said

Magombo comes from Kamtawa Village Traditional Authority Chauma in Dedza and Lawrence comes from Chipeta village Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to recover the remaining items.