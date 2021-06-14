Many people from southern and eastern regions have lost jobs – DPP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says over 90 percent of the people that have lost their jobs under the Tonse Alliance so far are from the southern and eastern regions.

DPP spokesperson on Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha made the claims on Monday when presenting his response to the 2021/2022 budget statement.

According to Mwanamvekha, many people who have lost jobs are from the southern and eastern regions, where the DPP draws most of its support.

He also claimed that 100 percent of senior government officials currently at “Guantanamo Bay” are from the southern and eastern regions.

“Madam Speaker, in the Cabinet of 31 members, over 60 percent are from one district and yet there are districts in the north, south and eastern region without a single Minister. This is happening against a background where millions of people in the north, south and eastern regions voted for the Tonse Alliance. Is this the “Malawi Okomela Tonse”, Madam Speaker; is this the Malawi that Malawians want? The answer is a thunderous no,” said Mwanamvekha.

He further faulted the Tonse Government for failing to fulfill its promises. Mwanamvekha noted that the youths were promised 1 million jobs, the elderly were promised a monthly stipend of K15,00 and all Malawians were promised cheap passports, driving licences, free water and electricity connections, Mega farms and Bullet trains.

“Tobacco farmers were also promised that their lives will be uplifted by getting better prices at the Auction Floors and that Tonse Alliance Government has a strategy to achieve that.

“So Honourable Minister of Finance where are these promises in this budget? Where are the 900 health posts in this budget as promised by the President in his SONA? It is obvious Madam Speaker that all these promises were just lies meant to hoodwink Malawians into voting for the Tonse Alliance,” he said.

Mwanamvekha then told the House that Malawians are suffering and cannot afford to buy basic commodities like soap, cooking oil, salt and matches because prices of most of the commodities are going up almost on daily basis.

He added that vendors and Kabanza operators in cities are struggling to put food on their table while employees in our cities are not able to pay rent and are walking long distances to their work places.

He, however, told Malawians that DPP will bounce back into power in 2025 to resolve the problems, saying the does not make promises which it cannot fulfill .